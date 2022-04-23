Annie’s Place to host book signing with Rick Marsi

On April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, Annie’s Place in Newark Valley will host a book signing by local naturalist, author and photographer, Rick Marsi. Marsi’s latest work, titled “For the Love of Wetlands,” is a field journal that chronicles a year in the life of Rick’s favorite Southern Tier wetland, from ice out in late February to freeze up in late November.

This watery ecosystem boasts an impressive diversity of flora and fauna, Herons, turtles, wood ducks among others. Rick’s photography is outstanding and his wife, Jan, has added dozens of charming illustrations to the book.

For the Love of Wetlands will help you understand how wetlands work, and about the creatures that occupy them.

In a release, the book was described, “Rick makes tramping through a swamp fun, as well as educational,” and added, “It is a delightful book to read, as well as an excellent gift for someone who has a love of nature.”

Annie’s Place is located at 7 Water St. in Newark Valley and offers an array of breakfast and luncheon fare, as well as baked goods.