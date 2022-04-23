A Visit to a Forgotten Burial Ground 

On Saturday, April 30, historian and Newark Valley resident Ed Nizalowski will offer an orientation session and hike to explore the black burial grounds at Oakley Corners State Forest.

In the 1950’s, Ed Nizalowski’s father told him of a black burial ground in Oakley Corners State Forest; but it wasn’t until 1981 that Ed was able to visit the site. This visit sparked a desire to learn if there was any truth behind the story. By examining census records, he was able to prove that blacks lived on a farm belonging to Madison Livermore in the 1870’s. When looking at other information pertaining to blacks, Ed discovered an Afro-American past in Tioga County that stretched back to the mid-1700’s.

Ed has led hikes since 1992. He will be giving an orientation session concerning the hike starting at 9 a.m. inside the Herrick Barn at the Bement-Billings Farmstead. It will include information relating to the burial ground, Black history in Tioga County, a history of the farm that is now the state forest, and some tips on how to interpret the rural landscape.

The hike has become much more than just an interesting aspect of local Black history. It will help give a glimpse of how primeval wilderness was transformed into a highly productive farm that is now a state forest.

Those not wishing or unable to go to the orientation session for the burial ground hike should meet at 10 a.m. at Oakley Corners, a spot near the center of the Oakley Corners State Forest. The hike is a relatively easy one with well-marked trails.

Oakley Corners is three miles from the juncture of Wade Hollow and Route 38. Wade Hollow is three miles south of the stoplight in Newark Valley on Route 38 or six miles north of the Village of Owego. Travelers from the triple cities can take Dutchtown Road for about two miles off of Route 38B. The hike is normally done rain or shine, but severe weather may result in postponement.

Contact Ed Nizalowski by phone at (607) 642-8075 or email to ed.nizalowski@gmail.com to reserve a spot.