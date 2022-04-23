Hickories Park Community Tree Planting planned in celebration of Arbor Day

Interested in making a meaningful difference in your community, or perhaps looking for a way to celebrate Arbor Day?

Join Tioga County Soil & Water Conservation District and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition (USC) and plant trees and shrubs with them. The planting will take place at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. on April 23, at 10 a.m. at Pavilion #4.

Plant a tree and get a tree! A free tree / shrub and t-shirt will be provided to participants while supplies last. Learn how to plant a tree, how to recycle, and take part in our children’s crafts and more.

It’s easy to get involved, just RSVP via a Google form, available at www.facebook.com/TiogaSWCD, and show up on April 23. If you have questions, call the Soil and Water Conservation District office at (607) 687-3553, or stop by during office walk-in hours of Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 183 Corporate Dr. in Owego.

One Tree Planted and the Arbor Day Foundation sponsor this event.