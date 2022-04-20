Readers’ Column for the week of April 17, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I think I know why social media is so successful. People enjoy it and get excited about creating these stories and controversies on social media; whether it’s true or not, it doesn’t matter.

~

My mother lives alone in her own home on the west side of Owego. We came home to find a note inside, which was creepy. A man that is being housed at a motel down the road wrote it. His room is being paid for by social services and I found out that he and others were brought into our county due to the housing shortage. This was news to me and I just wanted others to be aware and watch out for your neighbors.

~

I picked up some free food from the Common Grounds. They have a stand out front and they are located between Armstrong and W. Main Street. It’s right on the corner; you can’t miss it. Sometimes I pick up food, and sometimes I pick up clothes and books.

~

Where do you take items like flashlight batteries, etc.?

~

$2,200 a week for a 15-hour part time job with Tioga County? What a gravy train that is. Where’s the outrage? Whoever approved this deal should be removed from their job immediately.

~

Would anyone know if Rome, Pa. is planning on having the traditional yard sales this June?

~

My son, James Frenzy, originally from Waverly, N.Y., did tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He is now in Ukraine helping refugees get to safety. Everything you see on television is not exaggerated, it is worse than what they are showing. So pray for the volunteers that are over there. He had to pay his own expenses to go and buy his own equipment. Please pray for them and Ukrainian people, that they are safe.

~

To all New York State residents, get ready, your brand new lady governor has a $2 million fund for immigrants – giving them free food, free phones, everything free and guess who’s paying for it? We are – the taxpayers.

~

I feel joy in the house of the Lord. It almost took my breath away when I entered the house of the Lord. It almost takes my breath away every time I go. How about you? Feels good to get started. Believe me, I just did it recently. Believe me, he’s there.

~

The death penalty needs to be restored to New York State. These massive killers should not be allowed to live.

~

If coal, gas, and fracking are such clean energy, how come children living near busy roads and gas facilities have more respiratory and cancer problems?

~

I think we ought to make some noise down here. I think Jesus forgot about us.

~

I admit I have not read it all yet. Standing out to me is the allowance for $600 million plus $182 million from the Capitol Project Fund for building a new Buffalo Bills Stadium! Apparently this is more important than the needs and security of our state. How many fans are going to be able to purchase tickets after going to the grocery store, the gas station, and paying taxes? Look what happened on April 12, 2022 in a New York subway. Maybe instead of defunding our police departments we build them up and give them back the respect and thanks they deserve. They risk their lives every day and they go to work to protect us. Just as our military does!

~

Rude 38, formerly Route 38 in Newark Valley, GET IT FIXED! Someone is going to get hurt the way the potholes toss your vehicle!

~

Our New York State Budget has been passed. I really do not understand where these elected officials come up with prioritizing the needs of our State. So many families are struggling to make ends meet. Food, gas, fuel oil, drugs, medical cost, etc., and the upkeep on vehicles that have to drive over un-maintained roads. Instead of using our taxpayer money to help to correct some of these issues, 600 million plus 182 million of the Capitol project money was handed over to the Buffalo Bills to build a New Stadium. I love football, like so many others, but seriously! We have been through so much these last few years, trying to recover financially and mentally from this pandemic. It is no wonder so many lifetime New Yorkers are leaving the State.

~

Why do I see so many comments by people complaining about articles not being local? Does the rest of the world not exist in their minds? And how local is local? Neighborhood? Village? Town? County? Or maybe a mileage limit, like 10, 20, or 50. What?

~

For thousands of years it was widely thought that honeybees begin out of the rotting carcass of a dead animal. In 1668, the Italian physician Francisco Redi scientifically proved such spontaneous generation does not occur. Everyone knows now that insects hatch from eggs. However, today we are told that the very first life spontaneously began in a pool of mud. Of course, no one has ever demonstrated this. It is impossible because only life begets life. It’s typical of the evolutionary propaganda that is being taught as science today. It is fantasy, meant to exclude God. It is NOT reality.

~

Your New York State taxes have not gone up. Some of your local taxes have – town, county, village, and school property taxes – but they are all set locally, not by the state. Sorry Charlie – can’t blame the governor for this.

~

There are a lot of electric and hybrid gas-electric cars already on the road. I guess the assertion that no one wants one is false.

National Political Viewpoints

Remember when George Bush was our president and the gas prices soared? People blamed George W. Bush for that. It was not his fault. It was due to Katrina. Now Biden is our president and gas prices are soaring again, it is not his fault. The war in Ukraine and Putin are to blame as far as I’m concerned. Presidents don’t control the price of oil, events of the world due – whether catastrophes, wars, etc. You can blame the president all you want, but he didn’t start that war in Ukraine.

~

In America we have our own oligarchs, not so very different from the Russians. Oh, you guessed it! It’s the Trump family. They’ve stolen, looted and cheated the American government. When they were packing up the White House after losing, someone should have been checking the boxes. Now we know they hold classified government documents and gifts that should have been left there from foreign governments. The laws have never applied to the Trumps, and then we wonder why crime is so high.

~

You republicans are calling the democrats communists? Well, which party is voting against sanctions against Russia and all the other atrocities Russia is creating, and you are voting against sanctioning them? I believe you need to look and you’re going to find out it’s the republicans in the Republican Party. It’s like the 63 that didn’t support NATO. You talk about communists? Look in the mirror, republicans.

~

Anti-government notice: Do any of you anti-government people know where we would be without social security, Medicare and Obamacare, federal deposit insurance, the FBI, clean water, clean air, and on and on and on. You cannot make it alone.

~

Newsflash. Joe Biden is an embarrassment and can’t even correctly read his notes or teleprompter. Thank you democrats for the disaster of a Biden crime regime. You democrats are responsible for the coming economic collapse and recession. Extent of hyperinflation will be more than anyone expects. Food shortages are real and will get worse. The Biden open border policy will cause extreme financial and crime wave results. Prepare for the hard times ahead. The worst factor is that there is no end in sight. Three more Biden years will be a total catastrophe.

~

I stopped watching Fox News two years ago. Everyday Fox News talks about killing and gang violence in any state to make the news. It is like drumming it up constantly and there are people who get a rise out of that kind of news and get bad ideas. Also, I wish Tucker Carlson would go to another state. Why do people like to listen to someone who lies? I cannot figure that out. Is it fun?

~

Hey Harry Wilson. Question. Did you go 20 years without a pay raise? 20 years. The New York legislature did. And only $30,000 of the recommended $50,000 raise has taken effect. The rest is held up in court over a dispute over the validity of the law that created the raises. Your ads continue on their murky way around the facts.

~

Other than me, does anyone else wonder about all the illegals coming into our country from all over? Not even knowing where most of them were dropped off in the middle of the night? All the drugs, guns and ammunition that have not been caught by border patrol. Are we being set up within?

~

Just over a year ago the ICC attempted to investigate War Crimes committed by the U.S. military in Syria, and the U.S. placed sanctions against the investigators and blocked any investigation. Now Russia has been accused of war crimes, does this mean they can do the same? Also, the U.S.’s ulterior motives for the bad advice to Ukraine has fulfilled the U.S.’s demands that the EU shut down NORD Stream 2 so the U.S. could supply the much more expensive LNG instead of Russia’s cheaper version. China and India have refused to participate in the economic sanctions, against Russia choosing to remain neutral; now the U.S. is looking at sanctions against them. Sanctions don’t work; they only make the innocent suffer, look at Cuba.

~

As far as a multitude of products being short compared to a few months ago, some a shocking percentage short, thank you Joe! Companies are doing what they have to do to survive. P.S., it’s not the Republicans that tend to fully support their party; quite the contrary, it is the democrats. If a bill came up suggesting everyone in the country should pay 90% of their earnings to the IRS, all the democrats and Biden voters would be 100% on board. Queen Nancy could tell them that grass is navy blue and they’d absolutely believe it, despite what they see with their own eyes.

~

To illustrate a phenomenon: 83 gazillion people can say the sun shines constantly and Earth’s rotation controls which part of the Earth has it in view at any given time. Carlson says it doesn’t and night proves it. Why do people believe Carlson? Amazing!