Candor Historical Society Talk: Candor Birds Then and Now, 1958-2022

We’ve all noticed the return of the bald eagle. But have you noticed the decline of the evening grosbeak locally? Bob Pantle will be the guest speaker for the Candor Historical Society’s April talk, planned for April 27, at 7 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall.

Pantle will share his observations about species that have increased and decreased in Candor over his birding years, and some of the habitat changes driving these demographic shifts. Pantle is also a licensed bird bander who has worked for decades with the Eastern Bird Banding Association. He is currently the editor and production manager of The North American Bird Bander, a quarterly periodical.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Candor Historical Society events, visit candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com, find them on Facebook, or contact President Nancy Riggs by calling (607) 759-4001.