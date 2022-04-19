Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 4, 2022 through April 10, 2022 there were 69 calls for service, there were seven traffic tickets issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A female, age 66 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to herself and others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

A male, age 16 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

William J Champluvier, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Speeding (Violation), and Passed a Red Light (Violation) following a traffic stop. Champluvier was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Anthony W Collins, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Collins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Adam Friedman, age 42 of Windsor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Friedman was issued an Appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael Frederick, age 24 of Kirkwood, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Substances (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Friedman was issued Appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.