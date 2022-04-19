Troopers watch for risky and dangerous driving behavior during Operation Hardhat in Tioga County

It’s that time of the year – construction season! Motorists will be seeing a lot of orange signs and orange cones along the roadways, warning them of upcoming construction zones.

State Police are asking residents to follow the signs, put down any distractions, follow the Move Over law, and drive safely through work zones.

“Operation Hardhat” cracks down on dangerous and reckless driving behavior in work zones. Members of the New York State Police are once again partnering with the Department of Transportation to keep highway workers safe.

On April 11, 2022, Troopers monitored traffic in the active work zone on State Route 17 west between exits 66 and 65 in the town of Owego. Road crews were making repairs to guard rails along the highway while a trooper who was dressed as a highway worker blended in while watching for risky and unsafe behavior.

During the “Operation Hardhat” detail on April 11, 2022, 16 traffic tickets were issued – three for speeding, two cell phone violations, and 11 other infractions.

Motorists are urged to take extra caution in work zones.

In a press release, New York State Police urged drivers, “Please follow the postage signage and put down any distractions. Move over a lane when it’s safe and/or slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. Every single person working on the side of the road deserves to get back home to their loved ones.”

In 2021, 2,336 traffic tickets were issued during “Operation Hardhat” details throughout the state. The initiative continues into fall.

As a stark reminder of the importance of this initiative, an upcoming BBQ on April 23 is planned in honor of Matt Howe, a highway department worker who lost his life on March 13, 2019 from injuries he sustained when a tractor-trailer collided with his advance-warning vehicle that was set up to alert motorists of a DOT work zone on Route 17/86.

Since then, the “Dennis ‘Matt’ Howe Memorial Highway,” located on Route 17/86 between Exit 63 (Lounsberry) and Exit 62 (Nichols), was named in his honor.

The “Matt Howe Memorial BBQ” will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23 at VFW 1371, located on Main Street in Owego. Tickets are available by calling (607) 687-1371.