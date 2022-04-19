Local optometrists attend meeting on Vision Development

Dr. Gary J. Williams, Irene Anderson, COVT, and Sarah McDowell, OVT, attended the 51st annual meeting of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD) April 5–9 in Columbus, Ohio.

Education highlights were a two-day presentation on the advances in treating strabismus and amblyopia, and a presentation by a neurosurgeon from Stanford University on how the brain is changed by concussion, whiplash, ADHD, and autism.

Visual conditions are present in these conditions, which can be objectively assessed using computerized eye tracking instruments. Research has confirmed that treating the visual dysfunctions also treats the underlying conditions.

Dr. Williams is a past president of COVD and was the chairperson for continuing education for 18 years.