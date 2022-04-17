Immunizations and Primary Care Provider Reminder

Tioga County Public Health is aware that many members of our community had to delay care or made the decision to do so voluntarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the hope that we are moving to a new sense of normal, we want to remind our community to make an appointment to get back on track and stay up-to-date on immunizations for vaccine-preventable diseases, as well as to choose a primary care provider, if one has not already been established.

The importance of having a primary care provider cannot be stressed enough. A primary care provider (PCP) can be a doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant. PCPs are also called general practitioners because they cover all types of everyday health concerns, such as: teaching you how to make better decisions about your health to prevent disease (e.g., quitting smoking, eating more nutritious food, or managing stress); suggesting screening tests to detect problems before you notice them (e.g., mammogram for breast cancer, or a colonoscopy for colon cancer); treat health problems that pop up like a rash or infection; help you manage long-term health problems (e.g., diabetes, high blood pressure, or depression); and even find a medical specialist if you need one (e.g., knee surgeon or a heart doctor).

One of the most important jobs of a PCP is making sure you are up-to-date on your vaccinations to prevent illness like measles, pertussis (whooping cough), the seasonal flu, and more. We need different vaccinations across the lifespan to protect us from various illnesses, so it’s important to talk with your PCP to make sure you and your children have received all your vaccinations.

You can find more information about recommended vaccines at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/child-easyread.html (children birth through six years of age), www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/easy-to-read/adolescent-easyread.html (children seven to 18 years old), and www2.cdc.gov/nip/adultimmsched/ (vaccine assessment tool for adults).