Deep Watts to host concert for Ukraine

On Friday, April 22, area musicians that comprise The Deep Watts All-Star band will be returning to the Touch of Texas stage in Binghamton to raise dollars for Ukraine. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7 p.m.

Admission to the event is $15 for ages 12 and older; and those under 12 are free. You can find tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-for-ukraine-tickets-302152475187.

For anyone who cannot attend but would like to buy a ticket as a donation or make a monetary donation online, the ticket site offers either option.

The Deep Watts All-Star band is an ever-expanding group of the area’s top-notch musicians who come together to support people in need through benefit concert events.

For the Concert for Ukraine, performers include Krissie Petticrew, David Cook, Tom Spencer, Bob Alan Bricks, Bob Hughes, Craig Bennedum, Renee Swan DeMarco, Art Spencer, Benny Fiacco, Steve Lawrenson, Sid Peake, Brian Swan, Mike Morrissey, Lauren Balogh, Paul Tauterouff, Mike DeMichiei, Mark Lawrence, Lesley Peake, Vic Merrill, Mike Burke, and Kathy Cook. The concert emcee is Doug Mosher.

As with the Concert for Australia, the daily news about the Russian assault on Ukraine and the massive humanitarian crisis that has occurred drove the idea to host another concert – this time to raise funds to help support the wide-ranging needs of Ukraine’s citizens.

According to Sid Peake, one of the organizers of the event, the concert raises money, and it also carries a message to the people of Ukraine that they are not alone.

Peake stated, “Millions of people around the world care about [the people of Ukraine], and we want to show our support as best we can throughout this crisis. It is important that the people of Ukraine know how many people stand with them and want to help.”

While the Deep Watts All-Star Band has assembled for a number of benefit events, five since 2017, this is their second performance that focuses on an International Relief effort. The last such benefit, Concert for Australia in 2020, was very well received and is still talked about in the community.

Peake also added that they have partnered with a local support agency, Together for Ukraine, and at a recent meeting one of their team members commented that they were very appreciative of Deep Watts for setting up this concert for the people of Ukraine.

Peake responded, “In the end, at the most basic level, we are all human beings, and that is why we do, what we do.”

Peake also recalled a favorite Anne Frank quote; “No one has ever become poor by giving.”

“We need to remember that,” added Peake.

Touch of Texas, the venue, is located at 1240 Front St. in Binghamton. You can find directions on their website, touchoftexas.net.