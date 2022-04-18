Intrepid Spring Cleanup Volunteers Prevail

Not even a Friday “70% chance of rain” forecast curtailed the ambitions of the springtime volunteers that helped out with Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Spring Clean Up effort.

In a press release from Sister Mary O’Brien, director of TCRM, she wrote, “They arrived in full force to cloudy morning skies when we were singing Alleluias to no rain but, unfortunately the weather forecasters were proved accurate, first with drizzle, then pouring rain, mixed in with spurts of sunshine, and then even hail. Through it all, smiles and persistence prevailed among our undaunted raking teams.”

They also extend thanks to the efforts of 77 volunteers consisting of the Owego Free Academy Boys’ Varsity Lacrosse Team, Blessed Trinity and St. Patrick Youth Group, and the many adult and youth volunteers from the community. All together, TCRM was able to complete outdoor work at 35 residences in Owego and Apalachin.