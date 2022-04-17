Spring Food Drive Challenge presents this year’s winner

Spring Food Drive Challenge presents this year’s winnerPictured is the donated food from the 2022 Spring Food Drive Challenge. (Photo by Tegan Williams)

Posted By: psadvert April 17, 2022

On April 12, Owego Elks Lodge #1039 presented the Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy for 2022 to the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508. The presentation took place at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front Street in downtown Owego.

Tim Sayers, Owego Elks Lodge secretary and chair of the Charities Committee, presents this year’s Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy to Karen Pooler, Chris Battalini and John Pooler, from the Vestal Elks Lodge. (Photo by Tegan Williams)

This year the challenge included teams from Girl Scout Troop 40234, Owego Elks Lodge #1039, Owego Kiwanis Club, Owego Rotary Club, Owego Women of the Moose Chapter #280, Tri Town Insurance, and the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508.

The estimated total value to be donated to 10 food pantries in Tioga County was $5,800, including 3,859 items of food and $1,000 in monetary donations. 

Pictured are the teams that participated. Provided photo.

In a press release from the Owego Elks Lodge, they wrote, “Thank you to all of those who donated food or money to any of our teams and to all of the teams for collecting, sorting, counting and delivering your items to the Elks Lodge for distribution.”

For information or to participate in next year’s Spring Food Drive Challenge, contact the Owego Elks Lodge at P.O. Box 6, Owego, N.Y. 13827, call (607) 687-1039, or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.

Presenting the trophy to this year’s winner, represented by Karen Pooler, is Tim Sayers, Owego Elks Lodge Secretary and Chair of the Charities Committee. Provided photo.

Pictured, are Dianne and Alicia Zelaska, from Girl Scout Troop #40234. Provided photo.

Pictured, are Nancy and Scott Poulton, from Tri-Town Insurance. Provided photo.

Gerald West, Owego Rotary Club, is pictured with Tim Sayers, Owego Elks Lodge Secretary and Charities Committee Chair. Provided photo.

Pictured, are Sister Mary, Bernard Dolan, Noreen Dolan, Kathy Nichols-Newell, and Terry Morey from the Owego Kiwanis Club. Provided photo.

Pictured is the Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy for 2022, which was presented this year to the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508. (Photo by Tegan Williams)

