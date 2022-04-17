Spring Food Drive Challenge presents this year’s winner

On April 12, Owego Elks Lodge #1039 presented the Spring Food Drive Challenge Trophy for 2022 to the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508. The presentation took place at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front Street in downtown Owego.

This year the challenge included teams from Girl Scout Troop 40234, Owego Elks Lodge #1039, Owego Kiwanis Club, Owego Rotary Club, Owego Women of the Moose Chapter #280, Tri Town Insurance, and the Vestal Elks Lodge #2508.

The estimated total value to be donated to 10 food pantries in Tioga County was $5,800, including 3,859 items of food and $1,000 in monetary donations.

In a press release from the Owego Elks Lodge, they wrote, “Thank you to all of those who donated food or money to any of our teams and to all of the teams for collecting, sorting, counting and delivering your items to the Elks Lodge for distribution.”

For information or to participate in next year’s Spring Food Drive Challenge, contact the Owego Elks Lodge at P.O. Box 6, Owego, N.Y. 13827, call (607) 687-1039, or email to secretaryowegoelks@gmail.com.