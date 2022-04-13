Owego Hose Team Trout Derby a Success; 61 Anglers competed in 3rd annual event

Sixty-one anglers enjoyed a mostly sunny day at the Owego Hose Team’s 3rd Annual Trout Derby last Saturday, April 2. The Hose Team, in partnership with Tioga County Anglers, hosted the derby for anglers of all ages at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street.

“We saw many out-of-town participants,” said Hose Team Trout Derby Co-Chair Mike Glasgow, adding, “Part of the reason we hold this event is to showcase the trout fishing we are lucky to have right here in our backyard on the Owego Creek.”

Congratulations go to 2022 Owego Hose Team Trout Derby winner Randy Outman, Jr., with a monster 24 1/2-inch brown trout. Second Place goes to last year’s winner, David Givens, with a 22 1/2-inch brown trout; and third place to Emma Howe, with a 20-inch brown trout.

Glasgow presented the Tioga County Anglers with a $500 check from the day’s proceeds, aiding the organization’s push to better Tioga County cold-water fisheries.

Fishing for the tournament was limited to both the EAST and WEST branches of the Owego Creek, and all registrants were required to have a valid New York State fishing license and abide by all New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) rules and regulations. Fly, spin, and bait fishing were permitted.

A chicken BBQ was held in conjunction with the Trout Derby, and eager patrons lined Talcott Street waiting for the Cornell sauce-based chicken. The Hose Team appreciated everyone’s patience.