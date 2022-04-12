Tioga Strong Families coalition to host Parent Retreat event

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Tioga Strong Families coalition is hosting a Parent Retreat event on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly. Registration is open to anyone raising children in Tioga County, N.Y.

The Tioga Strong Families’ community partners have covered all expenses. Topic and activities include ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and Brain Development, Shawna Has a Secret: How to identify warning signs of risky behavior, Wellness and Mindfulness, Visit with The Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs, Intro to Early Intervention and Car Seat Safety, Book Signing with Maureen Wright, Pinwheel Crafting, Connecting with Kids Through Play, Family Communication Skills, DIY Toy Workshop, Communicating with Teachers, The Stress Stairway, and Seed Starting with Master Gardeners.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required. You can learn more and register by visiting http://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/family/tioga-strong-families.