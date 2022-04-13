Readers’ Column for the week of April 10, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Wow, grocery carts are being taken from Price Chopper and other places. Last time I checked it was theft, and to add to that they just leave them on the street or right across from the house. You know who you are. They leave them in front of a church, no less. Who knows, maybe OPD might read this and do something about it?

With the baby boomers getting older, the need for non-low income 55-plus housing increases. Privately owned new construction developments are in the $100,000 to $300,000 range with reasonable HOH fees. Why do we have to leave the Southern Tier to find such housing? Could local officials and politicians contact the experienced big builders of planned communities and convince them to start one here? My deposit money is ready and waiting.

I’m calling about a couple of police reports I read in this, and another publication. One person was let go without bail set for what seemed like a violent crime, and then another one had bail set for something that didn’t seem as bad as that one. I don’t understand these bail / no bail laws. Can someone help me understand?

I’m calling in response to the people that called in about driving through Spencer, Candor and Van Etten with the unkempt cars and all the junk. Keep your eyes straight on the road before you have an accident. Mind your own business or go back to Jersey where you came from.

Nobody wants an electric car, so nobody’s going to buy an electric car. Move on.

New York State taxpayers, it’s time to wake up and see what’s happening. We’ve got the first woman governor and look at our taxes – still high, still climbing. We’ve got code enforcement still breathing down our neck on what we can do on our own property! We need to change fast. This state is sinking due to those democrats. Get out and vote!

This is to all New York residents. Your politicians are hard at work. I went to get a muffler for my car yesterday. I bought one for $80 and the guy told me I couldn’t put it on, it has to be original. The original would cost me $200! They just passed that behind our back. They do what they want. How long are we going to stand for nonsense? It’s time we take back our rights. Stand up people!

I don’t know about anybody else out there but I’ve lost my respect for Will Smith for what he did last weekend. He totally lost my respect.

Tragedy hit a young Newark Valley couple today. A young mother is due with her first child any day now and they lost everything in this fire including their family dog. If anyone can help this young couple in any way at all please notify the Red Cross.

In regards to the Tioga County Hazardous Waste Program, it says you have to have a confirmation letter before bringing materials, but they only list a website. What do they do if you don’t use a computer? Do they figure we are not eligible? Is there a number I can call?

I’d just like to say, on my way to Syracuse we stopped at McDonalds in Apalachin for my coffee. Students from Saint Bonnie were there. The bus broke down and the high school bus picked them up and took them to McDonalds. They were on their way to New York for the game. A nice lady came in and asked if they needed anything. It’s a small town; but a great place. Thank you to all of you in Apalachin for a great time.

Someone asked about Sight & Sound. The next production is David; it takes place March 12 to Dec. 31. Prices are $69 Monday through Thursday, $79 on Friday, and $89 on the weekend. It takes place in Lancaster, Pa. The phone number is 1-800-377-1277. I hope this will help you.

In Tioga County people have been denied Medicaid because they made a whopping $900 a month Social Security check. This should definitely be changed. This is why people who are poor stay poor in Tioga County. This is really sad that they are taken advantage of.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to acknowledge the fundraising efforts of Tioga County residents and companies who are aiding the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. To Candor, Van Etten, Spencer, and Price Chopper / Market 32 to help feed Ukrainian residents and millions of Ukrainian refugees who may not have eaten for days as they wait at border crossings; and to Guthrie Clinic who is partnering with two local Ukrainian churches to also donate funds and needed medical supplies. Your awareness of this devastating situation, your caring hearts, and love for your fellow man are deeply appreciated and honored. The most powerful and effective donation all of us can give is the donation of our caring thoughts. Daily keep them in your prayers and send God’s Blessings of Love and Light so they continue to have inner strength, resilience, clarity and comfort.

Has anyone else noticed how the corporations have cut the content of their products? It seems like most cut about 10%, but the container is the same size. Most noticeable is all types of crackers, cereals, canned fruits, and other everyday foods.

“Don’t eat anything your great-grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food.” — Michael Pollan

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminded New Yorkers on April 5 to take down bird feeders and secure garbage to avoid potential conflicts with black bears.

Found: Prescription sunglasses on the side of Mountain Road in Owego. Black frames. Respond to this column with contact information if they are yours.

So Governor Hochul is taking more of our tax money to give to a billionaire that owns a football team that rakes in millions for some of the most ungratefully talented people in sports, to build a new stadium that most New Yorkers will never get to visit. Welcome to New York, the dump on you State.

If we are to believe many of the commenter’s here and on social media sites, New York State is the only state in the entire country with a crime problem and it’s the governor’s fault.

Thoughts from Cousin R**; “When I was naked, I worried about survival. Now that I’m clothed, I worry about style.”

National Political Viewpoints

Hold the presses! The Assistant Director of the FBI said that the FBI has lost the original Hunter Biden laptop. Good thing there were copies made. Do you wonder when these will be made public? How about a month after Joe Biden leaves office, and the sooner the better.

I crack up laughing every time I watch when Joe starts to whisper into the microphone like he’s being dramatic and making more sense. It’s pretty funny Joe, but nothing you say still makes any sense. Nice try.

So we have to pay $4.50 a gallon of gas because of the democrats and Joe Biden’s climate change and new green deal agenda. Well, enjoy it for the next nine months because we are going to vote all of you clowns out and get back to Donald Trump prices, okay?

Walt Disney would be rolling in his grave if he saw that a bunch of progressive’s are now running his company. Very sad.

How dare anybody call our president sleepy Joe. He’s the fastest man I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a president screw up a country and the world in just 13 months. Think about it.

The American President should have a new national bird; it’s called a chicken. Nobody in the world is going to respect a chicken. So when the chicken’s out there you have no power whatsoever.

How would people feel if Canada wanted to capture Alaska? That’s just what they are doing in Russia. The whole country would be up in arms.

To the Tucker Carlson hater – obviously you don’t watch his show. Just those that want to discredit him. I wonder why; is he too close to the truth they don’t want known? Watch The Tucker Carlson Show for a week. The truth shall set us all free.

I recommend people see the movie “Red Dawn,” about a Russian occupying America. Could it happen here? It could. All they have to do is take away your guns and you speak Russian or North Korean, your choice but keep the guns.

Newsflash, the fake news media chickens are coming home to roost, and it only took a year and a half. Who’s protecting the Hunter Biden crime family? Is it all Russian disinformation? Do we need a special prosecutor, as Mark Levin suggests? Do we now believe the Biden family partner, Bobulinski, who stated Joe is the big guy and he got 10% of Hunter’s bag money. Stay tuned while Hunter hides in his $20,000 per month Malibu rental property. Is it coincidence that the $3.5 million that Hunter got from a Russian Oligarch has not, I say has not, been sanctioned by the Joe Biden administration?

I don’t want them to bring the bombing here and if we let them, they will do it. United we stand, divided we fall.

I’m wondering why we have political parties anyway. It’s kind of like a sporting event, one party trying to outdo the other. Why can’t we just get people in there who are just interested in the welfare of the country instead of their party? I’d like to get rid of all these people, to be honest with you.

You know, I just can’t believe that you registered republicans still support the Republican Party. Why not learn to think for yourself, because most of them are reprehensible individuals. Think for yourself, and if nothing else become independent.

So VERY sad that FOX News and Tucker Carlson’s show are getting so VERY many views! Do you people not realize the lies and hatred being spread by this man and this media outlet? Come on, FACTS do matter! Stop watching FOX news.

The questions to Jackson were how often she goes to church and how strong is her faith. Not allowable. Religion cannot be a test. The questions to Barrett were, however, as her church (the People of Praise) and its positions are well Known, about whether her faith would affect her rulings. Allowable because in our system religion is not supposed to enter into decisions and her faith has predetermined positions.

The strategic petroleum reserve is for emergencies, not restricted to war. Thirty million barrels were sold from it (yes it is sold) after Katrina. Google it. Note that in the Wikipedia article there is this tidbit: “Since 2015, Congress has been selling the oil in the reserve to fund the deficit, in unpublicized sales. The U.S. Department of Energy has run at least seven sales since 2017, selling 132 million barrels, or about 18.2% of what had been in the reserve.” There is also a chart showing amounts in the reserve – with many withdrawals taking place over time. While any one person may disagree on doing so, it is not some unique Biden thing. Research things folks! Research! By the way, Katrina was on Bush two’s watch. Sales starting in 2017 were on Trump’s watch.

Media use of “because of” or “as a result of” Climate Change [Global Warming] gives fraud legitimacy. First graders should be required to watch tobacco Al Gore’s movie, An Inconvenient Truth. Then the lies, half-truths, misrepresentations, fallacies, etc., should be studied so as to imbue our children with critical thinking skills and skepticism. And teach real science, math, and history. One thousand years ago, during the Medieval Warming Period, there was one cathedral, 17 large churches, a monastery, and nunnery in Greenland. During the Roman Warm Period grapes grew in Britain. Unfortunately, politically funded (National Science Foundation) science is junk and the truth of Global Warming cannot be separated from the trash. Polar Bears are thriving!

Impeach “The Big Guy”!

West Virginia’s Senator, Joe Manchin, said this past week, “Title 42 has been an essential tool in combating the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the influx of migrants at our southern border. We are already facing an unprecedented increase in migrants this year, and that will only get worse if the Administration ends the Title 42 policy. ​We are nowhere near prepared to deal with that influx.” Joe Manchin has it right. Extend it. The time to remove Title 42 for those who illegally enter our country should be no sooner than when the Federal government decides to stop following the advice of CDC regulations, and remove all limitations regarding when, where and how; for everyone. When will that be? Like, NEVER!