Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 21, 2022 through March 27, 2022 there were 69 calls for service, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Isaiah C Butler, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of a possible drug sale on Main Street in Owego. Butler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert A Skope, age 43 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of a Violation of an Order of Protection on William Street. Skope was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Tyler A Lindow, age 31 with no known address, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), following an investigation of Damage to Property on Main Street in Owego. Lindow was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Katelyn J Miller, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance.

Bradley J Becker, age 39 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), following an investigation of Damage to a Vehicle on Talcott Street. Becker was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Juvenile, age 17 of Owego, N.Y. and a Juvenile, age 16 of Owego, N.Y., were arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), following an investigation of Damage to a Vehicle on Talcott Street. Both Juveniles were released on Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Names withheld due to the age of the offenders.)