On sixth day of the invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy delivered a speech via video to the European Parliament.

“Do prove that you are with us… you will not let us go… then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness.”

In a St. Patrick’s Day Poem, by Bono from U2, he wrote, “And the evil has risen, my friends, from the darkness that lives in some men. In sorrow and fear is when saints appear to drive out those old snakes once again. And they struggle for us to be free from the psycho in this human family. Ireland’s sorrow and pain is now the Ukraine and Saint Patrick’s name is Zelenskyy.”

Time Magazine wrote, on March 14, 2022, “As the Russian bombs began to fall on Ukrainian cities and troops moved to surround the capital, the President underwent a transformation. Before our eyes he came to embody a struggle that most Western statesmen had forgotten how to fight.”

Time Magazine wrote again, on March 21, 2022, “It was as if he had morphed into Winston Churchill. Zelenskyy not only rallied his own people to defend their nation, inspiring them to resist, he also galvanized the world’s democracies.”

Yet Zelenskyy decided to stay in his capital, an act of courage that has already altered the course of history. It roused the U.S. and its allies to impose unprecedented sanctions.

War is a man-made hell on earth, the greatest acquired evil in the world. War breaks us. We do not return to normalcy once we enter into war. The devastating energy of war remains and our lives change forever.

“The wounds a military person suffers are not always seen; the pain inside is not always revealed. The damage of war (depression and PTSD) is carried back home and leaves loved ones feeling helpless. The primary goal of the aggressor nation is to break the spirit of the people and its ability to defend its boundaries. We must evolve into a higher spiritual identity.” – Edward Tick, PTM Psychotherapist for Veterans

“There are so many crises; but the crisis we create in our minds, at least put a stop to that.”- Dadi Janki

Do not underestimate the spiritual dimension of this crisis. Resilience is resilience through joy. Like Zelenskyy and his countrymen, maintain the right to be strong and positive, to have a cheerful and bright posture. Keep a calm and clear mind; meditate daily.

When we take care of ourselves, we take care of others. Adopt the perspective of an eagle and see everything from above. This detached and broader vision prepares us to go through any crisis. Be like a lighthouse and send the light and love from God flowing through you to the troubled regions of the world.

The power of thought is the most powerful energy in the world. With our collective, pure, and concentrated thoughts, the world can be healed and peace restored.

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)