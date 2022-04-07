Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 24, 2022, property located at 26 Humiston St., Village of Candor, from Anthony and Gretchen Huizinga to Daisey Russell for $28,000.

On March 24, 2022, property located at 1030 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Anthony Huizinga to Andrew and Melissa Brooks for $75,000.

On March 24, 2022, property located 509 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Jaime Sutryk to Ian Chedzoy and Caitlin Zimmer for $81,000.

On March 24, 2022, property located at 624 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Tony and Stacy Santalucia Jr. to Scott and Brittney Wilkinson for $210,000.

On March 24, 2022, property located at 661 Straits Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Margarite Cornwell to Joseph and Heather Cornwell for $205,000.

On March 25, 2022, property located at 175 Raish Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from John and Judith Baust to John Baust and Kristi Snyder for $550,000.

On March 28, 2022, property located 386 St. Rte. 96, Tioga, from Franklin Jr., David, Roger, Karen and Frederick Bensley to Brett and Brooke Bensley for $90,000.

On March 28, 2022, property located at 17 Country Club Rd., Village of Waverly, from John and Aline Petlock to Jason and Amanda Minaker for $275,000.

On March 28, 2022, property located at 77 Delaney Rd., Town of Barton, from Ralph Kresge Ind. and As Agent and Erika Kresge By Agent to Logan and Shawn Engle for $250,000.

On March 29, 2022, property located at 828 St. Rte. 79, Town of Richford, from First Grantor: Fedele Starpoli Ind. and As Agent to Gregory and Nicholas Rigas for $425,000.

On March 29, 2022, property located at 1061 Tilbury Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard Corwin to Christopher Mack and Hannah Lowe for $311,500.

On March 30, 2022, property located at Matson Road, Town of Richford, from Patricia DelGuidice to Trevor Vansickle for $54,900.

On March 30, 2022, property located at East Spencer Road, Town of Spencer, from Kenneth and Deborah Frisbie to Jennifer Chrysler for $170,000.

On March 31, 2022, property located at Crumtown Road, Town of Spencer, from John Stephens to Michael and Michelle Piotti for $250,000.