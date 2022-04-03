What’s Happening for the week of April 3, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

APRIL

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday- Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

APRIL 2

The South Creek Lions Club is hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program, 6 to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk-in’s permitted without a reservation.

“Welcome Spring” Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch available.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 5

The Basics of Medicaid, 9:30 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Karen J. McMullen from Levine Gouldin & Thompson, LLP will share information on the basics of Medicaid. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Community Game Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Preschool Open House at Ross Corners Christian Academy, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 748-3301 or email to rcca.office@gmail.com.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

Easter Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Mystery Book Club 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Storytime with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required.

Master Minds Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Van Etten Senior Citizen’s Meeting and Luncheon, noon, VFW, corner of State Route 224 and Wyncoop Creek Road, Van Etten. Dish-to-pass, and bring own table service. New members are welcome!

Fake or Real? How to Self-Check News and Get the Facts, 3 p.m. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

Ms. Jess will Livestream Stories and Songs, 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about rainy days and rainbows.

Storytime at the Library 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about rainy days and rainbows, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

APRIL 8

Doug’s Fish Fry Benefit for Camp Ahwaga, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS parking lot next to the Kwik Fill and Visions FCU, Route 434, Apalachin. You can call ahead at (607) 423-5996, or just stop in at the mobile unit.

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Chicken or Lamb Gyros, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

APRIL 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Apalachin Lions Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. behind BOCES West School on Pennsylvania Avenue. Visit with the Easter Bunny. The rain date is April 16 and everyone is welcome.

Special-Edition Saturday Spring Storytime at 1 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration requested

Bunny Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. Fundraiser for Owego Gymnastics.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Special Palm Sunday Organ Concert “Honoring the King with the King of Instruments”, 6 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Rte. 34, Waverly. Free admission and all are welcome. For more information, call (607) 565-9340 or visit www.nwchapel.org.

Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. The Easter Bunny will visit, and Easter Goodie bags will be handed out. Please bring a canned food item for the Food Pantry.

APRIL 11

Nichols First Presbyterian Church Turkey Takeout Meal, 4 to 6 p.m. or until gone, and a $10 donation will be accepted. Call (607) 699-3302 to preorder.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave message.

APRIL 12

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2022 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Athens Senior Citizens Group luncheon meeting, noon, Airport Community Center, Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee will be provided. Any questions, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Storytime with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Make Gmail Work for You, 3 p.m. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Teen Pizza Party, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration required.

APRIL 15

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Broiled or Fried Haddock, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Karaoke with Tommy D, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

APRIL 16

“For The Love Of Wetlands: A Field Journal” by Rick Marsi, 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. This program chronicles a year in the life of Rick’s favorite Southern Tier wetland.

Annual Cemetery Cleanup Day for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 10 a.m., 620 Sanford Rd., Owego. Rain date will be April 23 at 10 a.m.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Athletic Field, Erie Street, Owego. Call (607) 687-0690 for more information.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m., basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration requested.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., North Barton Grange # 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly.

APRIL 17

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 19

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

LEGO Club, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Pinwheels for Prevention, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Storytime with G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

APRIL 21

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables Nutritional Cooking Class, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All attendees will receive a useful kitchen tool. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 320 for more information and to reserve your seat.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

The American Legion Auxiliary, Candor Unit 907 Meeting, 7 p.m., Route 96, Candor.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Macramé and Macaroons, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Browser Tips: Good Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, 3 p.m. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

APRIL 22

VFW Friday Night Dinner Special – Halupki, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

APRIL 23

Ritchie Lettis Earth Day Presentation: Birds and Earth, 7 p.m., Waterman Center Auditorium, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Literary Art Club – A new kind of Book Club, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. Tickets are available by calling (607) 687-1371.

Rich Wilson, 7 to 10 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego. The cost is $8 to enter.

APRIL 24

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 26

Stroke Support Group for Stroke Survivors and Caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Storytime with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

Using the Safari Web Browser on iPad and iPhone, 3 p.m. To join a class at the designated time, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class.

APRIL 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

APRIL 29

Decision Making Day, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Greg Catarella from the Law Office of Greg S. Catarella will present information on essential documents including Wills, Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, Health Care Proxies, and more. Registration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 315 to reserve your seat.

APRIL 30

Ritchie Lettis: “Spring Birds” Hike, 8 a.m., Waterman Center Hilton Road Trails, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the parking lot of Waterman’s Interpretive Center.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 1

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 4

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 7

The Raptor Project by Jonathan Wood, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., Waterman Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. To register for the presentation, contact Waterman Conservation Education Center at (607) 625-2221, or order online at www.watermancenter.org/tickets. Seats are $20 per person, $12 for youth six to 12, and children five and under are free. An RSVP and payment in advance are required.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Community Spring Dance, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building,

187 School House Rd., Warren Center, Pa. The cost is $10 per person. A short introductory dance lesson will be offered at 6:30 p.m. The social dance party will immediately follow, where a variety of partner dance rhythms to modern and current music will be played. Light snacks and beverages provided.

MAY 8

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 9

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Regular Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 11

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 12

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 14

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 15

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District School Budget Vote, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 18

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 19

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 21

Annual Cemetery Meeting for the Gibson Corners Cemetery, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 22

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MAY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 25

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 26

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

MAY 28

Ritchie Lettis “Warbler Walk”, 8 a.m., IBM Glen Trails. Hike is free and open to the public, no RSVP needed. Meet in the IBM Glen parking lot.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MAY 29

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 1

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 2

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 4

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 5

Candor St. Baldrick’s event, Candor American Legion Pavilion, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. This year’s event will start off with a 5K Run / Walk through the Village Streets of Candor. This will start and end at the Legion. The race will kick off at 10 a.m. Check-ins will begin at 9 a.m. at the Legion Pavilion. To register in advance, visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/candor2022. When you get onto the page, sign up as an “event or fundraiser participant.” Registration fee is $15, and $25 if you want an event t-shirt (must register by May 16). For questions, e-mail to candorstbaldricks@gmail.com. At the event there will be raffles, food, music and a few new things that are still in planning stages. This is a pet and dog free event.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 8

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 11

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 12

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 13

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 16

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 18

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 19

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 22

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 23

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JUNE 25

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JUNE 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JUNE 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 29

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JUNE 30

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 2

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Reorganization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JULY 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 7

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 9

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JULY 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 16

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 17

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 20

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 21

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 23

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 24

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JULY 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents

JULY 28

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

JULY 30

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JULY 31

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.