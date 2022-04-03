Guthrie supports Ukraine with donation of funds and medical supplies 

The Guthrie Clinic stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this difficult time. To show support, Guthrie is partnering with two local Ukrainian churches to donate funds and needed medical supplies to aid in the humanitarian efforts currently taking place in Ukraine.

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie president and CEO, stated, “Guthrie has many caregivers of Ukrainian descent who work with us and still have loved ones living in Ukraine.The news and images coming from Ukraine are devastating and we are deeply saddened by this unfolding tragedy.”

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a 12-county service area.

The Guthrie Clinic is comprised of a research institute, home care / hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of nearly 700 providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York.

To learn more, visit www.guthrie.org.