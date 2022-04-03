Tioga County Weekly Update for March 23, 2022 – March 29, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from March 23, 2022 to March 29, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 49 new cases during this time frame and one hospitalization. There are currently 25 active cases. (Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.)

In a press release from Tioga County’s Health Department, they wrote, “The last two years have undoubtedly added more stress to everyone’s lives. We have had to limit time spent with family and friends, adapt to changing work environments, and manage the impact to our physical and / or mental health due to COVID-19.”

They added that stress negatively affects our overall well being. Stress can lead to physical reactions from the body like anxiety, fatigue, chest pain, muscle tension, headaches, stomach problems, skin rashes, and more. Over an extended period of time, stress can contribute to more serious health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and mental health conditions.

Finding ways to manage and cope with your stress may help improve your overall well being, according to the health department. The following are some tips.

Get at least seven hours of sleep.

Be physically active – even a 20-minute walk each day helps.

Eat foods that make your body feel good, like fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains.

Focus on your mental health and seek care from a health care provider if needed.

Limit alcohol use.

Avoid tobacco products.

Take a break from news stories and social media, especially when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Make time to unwind and do activities you enjoy.

Connect with others.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/, or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.