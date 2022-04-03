Price Chopper / Market 32 announce fundraising program for Ukraine

On Sunday, March 27, Price Chopper / Market 32 launched a World Central Kitchen fundraising program for Ukraine. Throughout the next five weeks, the supermarket chain will raise money to support World Central Kitchen’s food relief efforts in Ukraine to serve hot, nourishing meals around the clock in cities across Ukraine and at border crossings with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.

Cashiers in its 130 stores will ask customers if they would like to round up the change in their transactions to the nearest dollar in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts. Price Chopper / Market 32 will match all donations up to $25,000.

“As millions of Ukrainians flee their homes and country to escape the devastation, they face a daunting, uncharted journey,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32 vice president of public relations and consumer services. Golub added, “Many are traveling for days without food. In response, World Central Kitchen is providing hot, nourishing meals to those seeking refuge in major points of entry across Eastern Europe. As a company whose higher purpose has always been to help people feed and care for themselves and their families, we want to help Chef Jose Andres and his team get food to these people.”

World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. It has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world since it was founded in 2010.

The Founder and Chief Feeding, Officer Chef José Andrés, has a mission to fulfill the words of John Steinbeck, “Wherever there’s a fight so that hungry people may eat, we’ll be there.”