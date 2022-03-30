Candor Historical Society receives Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation Award

With renovation projects at the Candor History Center still underway, the Board has been busy with several fund-raising opportunities, as well as having applied for and successfully obtaining a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

The Candor Historical Society is thankful to have received an initial grant of $25,260. The Foundation also awarded them a discretionary grant of $1,000. These grants will be assigned to Phase 3 of the overall renovation project, which will be to fully insulate the entire building. This will reduce the cost of heating the History Center, and contribute to greater financial sustainability for the Society.

The History Center is once again open for visitors on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon, or by appointment. The contact person is Georgia Westgate at (607) 659-7769.

A list of some of the collections available to search include CCS Alumni Newsletters, community annual events, Barns of Upstate NY, books and booklets about Candor’s history, books of other neighboring communities’ histories, Candor Bicentennial 1811-2011, CCS Annuals, cemetery records from local cemeteries, family files and genealogies on many local families, businesses and community organizations through the years, newspaper articles, maps of Candor from various years, Candor Schools, and a large variety of past and present photos.

The Historical Society has several other ongoing fundraisers in the works. One such fundraiser to assist with the renovation project at the History Center is their Can and Bottle Drive with the Neighborhood Redemption Center on 5th Avenue in Owego. Candor’s Home Central location on Rt. 96 has enthusiastically allowed the Historical Society to use their site as a drop-off location. If dropping off at the Neighborhood Redemption Center, be sure to mention that they are for the Candor Historical Society. Be sure to place your cans and bottles in a plastic bag for easy distribution at both locations.

Another fundraiser for the Historical Society is through Amazon Smile. Shoppers can go to smile.amazon.com and choose the Candor Historical Society as your recipient. By placing a link to Amazon Smile on your computer, you can use this Amazon Smile account when ordering from Amazon, and the Historical Society will receive 0.5% of the cost of eligible purchases.

For those wishing to simply contribute to the Candor Historical Society, whether for their renovation project or general operational funds, you can either send a check, or visit https://candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com/ and choose PayPal. By choosing the PayPal Giving Fund, 100% of your donation goes to the Historical Society. You will find links to both Amazon Smile and PayPal Giving on the Historical Society website.

The Society is still looking for people to contribute to Volume II of “I Remember When – growing up or living in Candor – send your ‘remembrances’ to Historian Carol Henry by email to carolhenry@frontiernet.net, or by mail to 90 Dry Brook Rd., Willseyville, N.Y. 13864.

The Society specifically wants to thank everyone for their contributions, whether volunteering their services, donating toward their programs, and especially for the continued interest and support in Candor’s history.

For more information on these, membership, and other projects / events offered by the Candor Historical Society, visit their website at https://candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com/.