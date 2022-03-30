Owego Hose Team to host Spring Chicken BBQ on April 2

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. is hosting their annual Spring chicken barbeque on Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. until gone with pickup at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station, 8 Talcott St., on the Flats or home delivery. Proceeds benefit the Hose Team’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine Restoration and Steamer House project.

“Chicken dinner presales have been strong this year,” said Hose Team Secretary Tom Donovan, adding, “We encourage people to get their chicken early as we usually sell out in a few hours.”

Roughly the Hose Team at their barbeques sells 400 chicken dinners.

The menu includes “Cornell Chicken” halves, the Duke’s baked beans, macaroni salad provided by American Legion Post 401, and Roma a roll. The cost is $10. Take-out, drive thru, or home delivery is available.

Preorder and pay online at the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com under the “Events Tab,” via email to owegohoseteams@gmail.com, or by calling (202) 494-9108.

Chicken barbeques hosted by the Hose team are a family favorite in Owego. Dr. Robert Baker, a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Animal Sciences at the New York State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, invented this central New York specialty. Baker invented the sauce while at Penn State, but perfected it at Cornell. The Hose Team sticks to the exact sauce recipe developed by Dr. Baker that is apple cider vinegar based.

The barbeque is being held in conjunction with the Hose Team’s 3rd Annual Trout Derby. Anglers will be fishing the Owego Creek in hopes of landing the longest brown and brook trout. Last year more than 60 anglers participated.

Registration for the Derby is available on the Hose Team website, or at local stores including the Community Shop, Scott Smith & Son, Weaver Automotive, or Ernie’s Bait and Tackle in Richford.