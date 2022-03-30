Readers’ Column for the week of March 27, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

To the person looking for a place that does shredding; the Apalachin Pharmacy has UPS, faxing, a copier, and shredding.

To the person looking for the Better Business Bureau phone number, you can call (703) 276-0100.

This is a friendly reminder for all the village of Owego dog walkers; the village has a leash law that even includes the housing developments. So, please take care of your dog’s stuff or it will be reported to the OPD.

Probably everybody’s going to complain about the price of gasoline and other fuels, but how many people are really taking measures to be more economical by taking fewer trips, or combining trips with a friend’s trips? Nobody wants to do that; they want to keep wasting money. You’re wasting our money, your money, and the whole country’s money. Pay attention.

This is to all the people that travel on New York State’s State, county, town and seasonal roads. I’ve got one word to call you, hogs. Why do I say this? It’s because I walk on these roads and I see fast food containers from fast food places and donut shops. Also, since COVID started and we have had to wear masks I’ve seen a lot of them lying on the edge of the road. Have some manners and take your garbage home and put it in your own garbage or recycling bin.

Does anybody out there have any idea where I can get a telephone book? I don’t have a computer. Please respond in this column.

I was just wondering if it would be too much trouble to get a properly marked handicapped spot at Dunkin Donuts in Owego and then maybe have our local authorities do something about it for those of us who need it.

I’m calling about the ads Cuomo’s got on TV, how he has fought for the New Yorkers. He really has. He’s fought for every tax dollar he could squeeze out of the taxpayers. That’s why he started COVID enforcement. He’s a tyrant!

I’m driving around Tioga County; Spencer, Candor, Chemung County, Van Etten and I’ve never seen such unkempt dirty places with junk and garbage and building material in people’s yards. Have the people in this County lost what little pride they ever had? You need to clean up; it looks nasty!

Education or indoctrination? Schools are becoming controlled by progressive political agendas and paid for by your tax dollars. It’s time to ask questions and speak up. Don’t stay silent anymore. Our children are worth fighting for. Remember, the school budget vote in May. Find out exactly what your tax money is supporting.

There were two great responses in last week’s column about whether there is a God or not and I believe both of them. There is God. But you are correct in that we have eliminated him from our lives. We no longer say Merry Christmas, people do not want to say the Pledge of Allegiance, they want In God We Trust off of our coins, and God gave us a brain to know the difference between right and wrong; and for some stupid reason, people have gone with Satan instead of God. So again, I believe you, you had some wonderful comments last week and yes, there is a God. He’s standing by, watching and crying as the rest of us are; but we have asked him to stay out of our business, we told him we could handle it and look at what we have done. We have nothing but a mess.

The Nichols Seniors Citizens would like to invite anyone interested around the age of 55 and over to join them in Bingo on the third Monday of every month. The next meeting is Monday, April 18. Bring a bag lunch and goodies are also provided. Bingo starts at 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Nichols. Come join us for fellowship and fun.

In the town of Newark Valley, the code enforcer is scheduled to work for six hours per week. When complaints are made, nothing is ever done except lip service. There are numerous properties where trash piles are growing in the middle of fields, where there are so many junk vehicles, trash, and debris in the front lawn, that the home is nearly invisible. In a little over a year, one property literally looks like the town dump. For individuals that take pride in their homes and property, what can be done? Is anyone else having these issues in other towns? Any suggestions of what can be done if the local government is unwilling to help?

We need to get back to using bail. I read in the Pennysaver every week about people that get caught, and then go home. In my opinion, bail is somewhat of a deterrent. If you know that if you get caught doing something illegal (like child abuse or getting caught with meth) you might end up in jail instead of appearance tickets and being released on your own recognizance, you might think twice! I’m curious what percentage of offenders don’t show up. At least if bail is used it might get offenders to show up.

A big thanks to Pete Ortu for plowing and cleaning up clumps of grass at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley. You don’t know how many people appreciate your efforts! THANK YOU Pete!

Thank you to all who came out and supported the Coburn Library’s Book Sale. This sale is organized and put on by the Friends of the Coburn Library, and allows the Friends to continue their work of supporting the Library and its mission in the community.

I live on a dirt road in the Town of Owego. The road is full of muddy ruts. The ditches are full, causing the road to wash out every time it rains. The road is not crowned in the center so rainwater always leaves crevices where I’m expected to drive. Strangely, if I follow my road, or any other Town of Owego dirt road into Pennsylvania, the dirt road is in great shape. The road is crowned, the ditches are cleared, and there are very few issues with the road condition. I can travel at a reasonable speed without fear of car damage or getting stuck. Why can’t Owego maintain their roads as well as Pennsylvania? I’m sure that I pay more taxes than they do in Pa.

Does anyone know who would be responsible for removing the large dead pine tree on the corner of John and Main Streets in Owego? It has been dead for years and looks like a hazard.

With COVID came the changes to alternative sentencing. The individuals that were required have not had to participate. I think it’s time to bring it back. The Evergreen Cemetery has been hit hard this past winter with high winds bringing down many branches. This is more than the crew that does the groundskeeping can handle. There are plenty of areas where people can social distance and still do their part to help the community and get the hours they need to do. I see signs that say Perpetual Care. This means there are funds provided to care for areas in the cemetery. Why are some areas in such disarray? When they take equipment up to do work, why don’t they put the stones that have been pushed or fallen back in place? There is a stone on a corner that looks to have fallen over. This cemetery is on the national registry and should be better taken care of. Maybe our community can come together and make a day to help clean up. The location and layout make it very difficult to maintain, but with some volunteers we sure could make it easier on those tasked with the job.

National Political Viewpoints

Vladimir Putin is going to end up like jobless Donald Trump, a loser.

I hope the people understand this climate thing is not about the climate; it’s about how much stock that Carey, Obama, Biden, and Pelosi have in the windmills, the solar panels, and the electric cars.

How’s it going with that Trump genius, Vladimir Putin, murdering children indiscriminately in Ukraine? A real genius that Trump is, you bet.

So Biden is waiting eight days to travel to Europe to fix Kamala’s failure at diplomacy while Russia bombs hospitals, schools, and bakeries. When a reporter asked Kamala why we are not fixing our own southern border, she responded, “The illegal invaders were escaping the consequences of bad climate change.” Thank the democrats for this duo.

The wheels of justice grind exceedingly slow, sometimes not at all. Hunter Biden is about to be indicted by the Justice Department for tax evasion, money laundering, and acting as a foreign agent. Hunter Biden collected over $30 million in fees for his wealth of great knowledge and wonderful experience, and the big guy got over $3 million. Now, who do you suppose the “big guy” is?

President Biden said towards the end of the pandemic, you owe it to your country to get vaccinated. I said I owe my country nothing. I served six years in the military, you Biden and you Trump, are nothing but big five-time draft dodgers. You both owed it to your country and you both came up as losers.

For all you people that voted for Donald Trump and elected Donald Trump, are you watching the news today? Because I don’t think his four years in office has a lot to do with the situation that people are dealing with today.

Newsflash. Wow! The comments by the expert Marxist democrats are a hoot. Free market gasoline? Give me a break. The green deal traitors and Biden have stated they want to put oil, natural gas, and coal providers and users out of business. Biden’s term, period. How is that for a free market? In 1939 gasoline was .16 cents a gallon. With inflation in the U.S. it should be about $2.80 a gallon, and with new fracking technology it was much less under Trump. As far as the rest of the world goes, the U.S. has enough oil, natural gas, and coal to be self-sufficient for over 1,000 years. Got it? Over 1,000 years!

Sending U.S. military items and ammunition to the war zone is good for our economy too, because that’s our manufacturing fleets that are making these things. It’s benefiting our employment. Do not help dictators. You never should.

The democrats’ aim is to make everybody homeless and broke so that you must depend on social services for help. They are doing this by making people lose their jobs if they don’t wear masks or if they are working for the government and they don’t get the vaccine. These new variants are just another excuse to keep it going because somebody is making money from it. The other thing is, if they declare martial law then Biden is going to be in there an awful long time because he’ll fix it so he can’t be voted out. That’s his game.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this strike on Ukraine would never have happened under President Trump. Biden is so weak. He is no kind of a leader, and neither is his administration.

Those who suffer Trump derangement syndrome tell lies about him. Trump was right all along.

I ask the question to any reader and please call into this number and respond, how does importing oil from other countries, countries that hate us, help with Joe’s green deal? I just don’t understand that. Thanks for the answer.

U.S. Constitution Article VI, “No religious test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Senator Graham asks Judge Jackson about her religion, demonstrating either his lack of constitutional knowledge or a blatant disregard for what the constitution requires.

Here’s an idea. Get a job at a gas station so you can see the daily email from the president of the U.S.A. telling you what to sell gas at today.

Welcome back to those Trump supporting Republicans who have recently pulled away from him! You are showing strength in your beliefs, and leaning towards what Republicans have previously stood for, mostly patriotism. Trump is only for Trump and is a traitor to our country. Let’s hope and pray that more Trump supporters will see the light and pull away from him and his hold on to the Republican Party.

Shame on those who are supportive of Putin and his invasion of an independent country, Ukraine! Please pull away from the Fake Fox News and tune in to real news on TV, radio, or a newspaper. You are so much better than to support Putin’s invasion and autocratic ways. Ex-President Trump is one of these supporters and under his rule we almost went to an autocratic government. Say what you will about those of us that are never Trumpsters, but we did not try to stop the electoral count in 2016. He tried to steal the election by having his minions attack the Capitol. Shame!

Attention Harry Wilson! Your claim that you will stop paying the legislature is not possible. You cannot. It’s unconstitutional. You are misleading the people at best and just plain lying at the worst. New York State Constitution Article III Section 6: “Neither the salary of any member nor any other allowance so fixed may be increased or diminished during, and with respect to, the term for which he or she shall have been elected, nor shall he or she be paid or receive any other extra compensation.”

President Biden would rather kill oil production here and send tax dollars to the countries in the OPEC bloc like Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Yet he has not made even one call to American producers to ask them to produce more energy derived from our own oil. As of this week he calls out Putin for War Crimes while simultaneously negotiating with him for Iran concessions on Ukraine. Which way does Joe “blow”? We will be entering from a very bad to worse situation as the “Blind follows the Blind”. Progressive Democrats have been allowed to lead the Democrats off a cliff. Statistically they are a minority voting bloc, yet have been allowed to bully their way in with left of the left policy. Democrats own this and can fix it in the next two years by at least voting independent with oppositions who are willing to right the wrong perpetrated on our country.

Has it become time for the Democratic Party to change its name? It appears the party is no longer the party of the People, but greedy for power and control. I hope I am correct in assuming the mass numbers of Party members no longer, at least knowingly, subscribe to the policies of the Party. From all appearances Satan has somehow gained inroads to the Party and thus a name change to “The Demonic Party” seems all too fitting. Those of us with an open mind, regardless of Party affiliation can see the erosion of our morals, the decay of our society, the censoring of our speech, the corruption in our school system, the mindless de-funding of our police, freedom of religion being challenged, the killing of the most innocent and yes with taxpayer dollars, and I could go on. So as we analyze our society and the direction it is taking us, let us as we go to the polls, each and every time do the right thing. Our children, grand children and all those after us will be grateful.