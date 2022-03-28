Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 14, 2022 through March 20, 2022 there were 69 calls for service, four traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Mary P. Franzenburg, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Circumvent Interlock Device (Misdemeanor), and Failed to Signal (Violation), following a traffic stop. Franzenburg was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kevin J. Hopkins, age 41 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Hopkins was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Zachary M. Brown, age 31 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Brown was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Matthew C. Lozada, age 29 of Warren Center, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop. Lozada was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brittany N. Villanella, age 28 of Deposit, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a report of a Suspicious Vehicle on Southside Drive. Villanella was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Male, age 31 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)