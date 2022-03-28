Owego Gymnastics to host Family Fun Day on April 2

Family Fun Day will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, April 2. The Family Fun Day runs from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Families will be able to play on the equipment, jump in the foam block pit, and play in the inflatables.

You do not need to be a member to participate. The cost is $10 per family. Registration in advance is required. Deadline to register is Wednesday, March 30 by calling (607) 687-2458, or by email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.

Owego Gymnastics will also be holding its last two Lollipop Kids programs on April 1 and April 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lollipop Kids is an open gym program for ages one to six and the cost is $7 per child per class.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon Do, dance, and more.

To register or for more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.