Elks Lodge begins 2022 Spring Food Drive Challenge

The Owego Elks Lodge recently announced the start of the 2022 Spring Food Drive Challenge. This year they have six teams competing to collect the most food and monetary donations for the Food Banks of Tioga County, and take the winners cup from Owego Rotary.

Teams include the Vestal Elks Lodge 2508, Owego Women of the Moose Chapter 280, Owego VFW Post 1371, the Tioga County Knights of Columbus, and the Owego Elks Lodge 1039. Food items and monetary donations will be collected from March 26 – April 9, 2022.

Last year over $4,100 dollars in food and monetary donations were collected for food pantries in Tioga County, and this year they want to do even more.

To learn more, you can contact the Elks Lodge by calling (607) 687-1039.