Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 7, 2022 through March 13, 2022 there were 70 calls for service, eight traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Anthony Percival Jr., age 27 of Endwell, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by Binghamton City Court for Burglary in the First Degree (D – Felony) and Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor) following a call of Disturbance at Main Street. Percival was turned over to Binghamton Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Thomas W Beierle, age 26 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court, issued for violation of Conditional Discharge. Beierle was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

A male, age 20 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Kacey L. Smith, age 30 of Spencer, N.Y., was arrested for Displaying a Forged Inspection (Misdemeanor) and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), following a traffic stop. Smith was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Shawn H Marshall, age 28 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (B – Felony), Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine (C – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Substances (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Marshall was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Town of Spencer Justice Homrighouse and was released on his own recognizance.

Herbert E Underwood, age 31 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) and Inadequate Muffler (Violation), following a traffic stop. Underwood was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Sheldon S Brooks, age 58 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Chemung County for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Brooks was turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Chemung County Centralized Arraignment Court.