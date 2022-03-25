Friends have begun restoring the Evergreen Chapel windows

Last week work began to repair and restore the Evergreen Chapel stained-glass windows, first installed in 1920 by noted Binghamton artist Herbert Diener, whose other installations include the Sarah Jane Johnson Methodist Chapel windows in Johnson City.

First step after cleaning the 12 windows is to create rosin paper templates, which were transferred to plywood. The plywood will be used to support the windows as they are removed, to protect the chapel after the windows are removed, and to serve as templates for Shelly Weiland at Amazing Glass to cut new clear Lexan covers to protect the restored windows.

Additional community members are stepping up to help the Friends of Owego Evergreen in their efforts. Sandy Rusack will rebuild and restore the large lower windows, replacing the missing and damaged panes and deteriorated leading using money received from a very generous Tioga State Bank Foundation grant. Jim Overhiser and Julie Nucci have offered their help to restore the upper windows, donating their labor to the community. Ike and Julie Lovelass generously helped haul the plywood to the site.

If you wish to help, please join the Friends of Owego Evergreen or scan the QR code pictured to donate via PayPal.