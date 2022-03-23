‘Basket Bowls for Charity’ to benefit Tioga Opportunities, Inc.  

In the spirit of March Madness, The Owego Kitchen is hosting “Basket Bowls for Charity”, a pop-up fundraiser to benefit Tioga Opportunities Inc., on Thursday, March 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their 13 Lake St. location in Owego.

A variety of Mac n’ Cheese, Chili, and Quinoa Bowls will be served. The community is invited to either dine-in or pre-order for takeout meals.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is a not-for-profit, Community Action agency that works to strengthen communities and empower individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. wrote in a prepared release.

They added that donations received would be reinvested through programs and initiatives to respond to the growing and changing needs in our communities.

Event information can be found on The Owego Kitchen’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theowegokitchen.