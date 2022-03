Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 11, 2022, property located at 4213 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Dolores Cross to William and Randy Rypkema for $165,000.

On March 11, 2022, property located at 60 Highland Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from Leon and Patrice Jr. to Rebecca Houston for $350,000.

On March 11, 2022, property located at 126 Smithfield Dr., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Stacy Jackson As Fiduciary and Heir to Estate to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for $68,824.

On March 11, 2022, property located at E. Stevens Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Peter and Gloria Ward to Samuel and Karen Gowan for $300,000.

On March 11, 2022, property located at 410 Reservoir Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Dawn Shedden and Brian Ward to Delia Morlan for $22,500.

On March 14, 2022, property located at 40 Jay Wiggins Rd., Tioga, from Joshua Martin to Byron Worthing and Nicole Brokaw for $175,000.

On March 14, 2022, property located at 14 Tudor Dr., Town of Owego, from William and Wendy Stephens to Eugene and Jennnifer Blizard II for $175,000.

On March 14, 2022, property located at 476 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Richard Benjamin Jr. to Todd Dann for $79,681.

On March 15, 2022, property located at Glenmary Drive, Tioga, from Daniel Scherrer to Alexander Scherrer for $10,000.

On March 15, 2022, property located at 223 Genbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from David and Jani Billado to Jason Billado and Ashley Immediato for $145,000.

On March 15, 2022, property located at 211 Henton Rd., Town of Barton, from Patricia Werther to Thomas Werther for $320,000.

On March 16, 2022, property located at 105 Florence St., Village of Waverly, from Peter and Nancy Menio to Charles Millard for $99,500.

On March 16, 2022, property located at 3944 St. Rte. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Janessa Rando to Ian and Jaqueline Vavra for $170,000.