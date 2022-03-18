Pantry accepting names for Easter food distribution in Berkshire and Richford

Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving Berkshire and Richford Zip codes, is now taking names for a box of food to be distributed on Thursday, April 14, and just in time for Easter.

Participants will have a choice of two pick up times, 1 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 657-2501 (Joan) or 657-8158 (Emily). Be sure to leave a call back number if you get an answering machine.

You may also sign up during regular pantry hours of Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The deadline for signups is April 8 at 9 p.m. The regular pantry will be closed on Thursday, April 14.