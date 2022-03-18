Hose Team and VFW to host St. Patrick’s ‘O’Monte Carlo’ on March 19

The Owego VFW Post 1371 and VFW Auxiliary, along with Owego Hose Teams, Inc., are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day themed O’Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 19, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will take place at the Owego VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego. A donation is asked at the door, but $9 is recommended.

Proceeds will be split by the hosting organizations. The Hose Team will use funds to support its 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine restoration and Steamer House project. The VFW with Auxiliary uses funding for a variety of community programs, to include its annual Christmas Party and movie for area children.

Games include Black Jack, Big Six Wheel, Beat the Dealer, Money Wheel, Chuck-of-Luck, 50/50, and Gift Certificate Raffles. Food, drink and entertainment will be provided.

The St. Patrick’s Day themed night will feature a bagpiper from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., along with pictures with a live Leprechaun. DJ Tom Donovan Jr. of Flat Rats Adventures will also be spinning your favorite tunes of today and yesteryear, along with a mix of Irish music.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.