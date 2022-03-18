Applications open for ‘Women Helping Women Scholarship’

NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter is accepting applications for the 2022 Women Helping Women scholarship award.

Eligible candidates must be residents of Tioga County, New York. The applicant must be 20 years or older, and looking to better their career by enrolling in higher education classes, technical courses, applying for a New York State certification or license, or taking entrance exams for grad school, law school, or medical school.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2022.

The application can be found at www.nyswisc.com, under WHW. The award is $1,000.

The scholarship recipient will be awarded and recognized at the June 27, 2022 dinner.

To learn more about the NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna chapter, visit www.nyswisc.com. The group meets the fourth Monday of every month.