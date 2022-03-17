Sayre Historical Society to hold annual meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Sayre Historical Society will be held on Saturday, March 26, at the Sayre Elks banquet facility on South Elmer Avenue in downtown Sayre.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a bagged lunch. This will be followed by a synopsis of events for the last two years of the society’s activities, presented by Society President Mary Lou Palmer. The lunch bag will include a sandwich, raw relishes, chips, a cookie, coffee, and water.

The speaker for the program will be Sayre native and local historian Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst. Mary Ellen will present a program that she and her husband Ron Kunst put together titled “Remembering the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad.”

The historic railroad from Williamsport to Elmira operated from 1832 to 1972 under various names. Mary Ellen will take you on a journey spanning 140 years beginning with the Williamsport and Elmira Railroad and finishing with the Pennsylvania Railroad, including photographs of many of the old stations along the way. Beginning in Lycoming County, crossing through Bradford County and ending in Chemung County, for a total of 80 miles. This was the first railroad to have a presence in Bradford County.

Mary Ellen, a retired Historian for Chemung, N.Y. has done extensive research on the Junction Canal and Ridgebury, to include Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church – the famous Irish “Chapel on the Hill” in Ridgebury.

Reservations are required for this event and can be made by calling Tom Collins at (570) 888-6821. The cost to cover the bag lunch and society expenses will be $15 per person. The deadline for reservations is March 18.

The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.