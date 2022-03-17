Women Veteran and Caregiver Recognition and Appreciation Luncheon planned for March 18

In Honor of Women’s History Month, the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is hosting a recognition and appreciation luncheon for our sisters who have served and for the caregivers caring for those who have borne the battle.

In a press release, Michael Middaugh, Tioga Veterans’ Service Agency director, wrote, “All too often women veterans are not recognized as ‘true’ veterans or appreciated for the sacrifice they made in service to their country; and we know that the families of veterans serve when they do and when they come home broken by that service and in need of constant care, that it’s their female family members that provide that long-term care in 97% of cases.”

“We owe a great debt to these women in our lives and our community that have given so much in service to their country and in service to their veteran and are still serving,” Middaugh continued.

The luncheon will take place on Friday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 401, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. The event is open to all members of the public, but they are encouraging female veterans and caregivers to attend and be recognized.

Reservations are required; so call (607) 687-8228 or email to veterans@TiogaCountyNY.gov to reserve your spot.