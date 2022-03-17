Spring book bonanza at the Coburn Free Library

Spring is on the way, and the Friends of the Coburn Free Library are celebrating with a Book Bonanza on March 18 and 19. The event will take place at the library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 18, and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19.

All are welcome to visit them and browse the many available books (fiction and non-fiction) for children and adults. There will also be a selection of DVDs, CDs, and audio books.

While there is no charge for any of these offerings, donations are always appreciated.

The installation of the elevator annex entry makes accessing the Book Bonanza much easier than in the past. Please be aware that masks are required while in the library, and guests are asked to bring their own bag.