Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 28, 2022 through March 6, 2022 there were 70 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Kristina L Skaggs, age 24 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Filing a False Police Report in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), following a investigation of an incident filed in January 2022. Skaggs was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Michael L Zatlukal, age 38 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree (D – Felony), Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony), Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Felony), Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Burglary Tools (Misdemeanor) after being caught in the act of breaking into a building on Elm Street. Zatlukal was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Douglas E Humphrey, age 34 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for a Bench Warrant, issued by Village of Owego Court, for failing to appear on three separate dates issued for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Humphrey was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Charles S Wilcox, age 44 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for a Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for failing to appear on two separate dates for Possession of Burglary Tools (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor), and Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Wilcox was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

William J Champluvier, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor) and Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor), and a second warrant for Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor).

Champluvier was also charged with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor). Champluvier was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A juvenile, age 13 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat (D – Felony), and following an investigation into an incident at the Owego Free Academy. The Juvenile was released on Appearance Tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

A male, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for a Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself and others. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Kara L Craft, age 31 with no known address, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), following a traffic stop. Craft was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Albert T Fredenburg, age 38 of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (B – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Substances (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation), following a traffic stop. Fredenburg was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.