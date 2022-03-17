Rock and Roll Heaven just gained another one!

The last couple of years have been filled with tributes, a life well lived, and remembrances of people that have passed. For many, the losses experienced over the last couple of years have surmounted, with glimpses of hope found as we work our way through the struggles in our own lives, as well as others. And that hope, at times, is music!

Over the last decade, the Owego area has seen musicians from around the nation land on its stages; be it the former blues festival, the Strawberry Festival, or even Bike Night when it was still held at Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant. One such artist was Jeff Howell, a national artist that rolled into town and performed often, for guests.

As a former member of Savoy Brown, The Outlaws, and Foghat, Howell has shared the stage with some of the best! After a chance meeting at Tioga Downs when Foghat was performing, Howell soon introduced his own band on a stage in Owego and the rest was history.

Over the next decade, Howell would travel into town with different bands that he formed while he took a break from the big stage, and as he battled Lyme disease. Bands he formed with, and who performed in Owego include The Cats, which was their first performance at the corner of Front Street and near the Court Street Bridge; another was Lovebone, a traditional “80s hair band” that delivered classic rock throughout the region; and then Boogie du Jour, a band that paid tribute to all of the bands that Howell performed in, and recorded music with.

Just last summer, Jeff Howell and his band performed a benefit for the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park and Owego’s K9 Maggie at Hickories Park in Owego. Guests arrived to see Howell’s band, Boogie du jour, and would even make sure they said hello; Jeff had made many friends in Owego.

In January of this year, the 61-year-old rocker fell ill and after a nearly two-month battle he lost his life, adding another musician to the ranks of those that have passed.

Jeff’s death had a ripple effect around the music community, with Foghat posting a tribute on social media, writing, “Rest in Peace Jeff Howell. Jeff played bass on our last Blues Album ‘Last Train Home’ and toured with us after its release in 2010. He was terrific working with our special guest, Eddie ‘Bluesman’ Kirkland, who was 85 at the time. And he loved playing with Roger’s brother / keyboardist Colin Earl and our harmonica player Bob ‘Lefty’ Lefkowitz. He was also a member of Foghat in late 80’s early 90’s. What a ride. Today is a very sad day.”

And many agreed, as even friends he made in Owego felt the loss on their own.

Bandmate Greg Meisner also mourned the death of Howell, stating of Jeff’s talent and wisdom, “May inspiration rise from the ashes.”

Howell was not only a talented bass player, vocalist and friend to everyone, he was also a teacher, giving music lessons in the Ithaca and Trumansburg area. And his desire to put on a good show was reflected in his level of performance. Jeff was a class act; or as they say it best, “Rock-n-Roll heaven is going to have one hell of a show.”