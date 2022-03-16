With Mental Fitness Choose How to Live

Everything in our lives is chosen either consciously or unconsciously. All your choices throughout time have resulted in where you are, what you do, and what and whom you have around you. This is hard for many people to swallow. They prefer to see life as fateful, or lucky, and avoid responsibility for their own destiny.

Our destiny is defined by how we respond to choices. And our responsibility – ability to respond – is always in our own hands. If we respond with desire we may be disappointed at some future stage when we do not get what we want. With expectations, we will again be let down.

When we respond with annoyance or frustration we lose our power. Until we realize that desire, expectation, and getting upset are never the best choices, we will not choose how to live. Life, circumstances and events will likely choose for us!

“Mental fitness is the pinnacle, what we are aiming for, and the road to do that can be quite bumpy and this can put people off.” — Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“Focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity we never knew we had inside of us. Being attuned with your mind and having a support structure around you are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” the Duke added. “What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

Mental fitness is the ability to rule our mind. The mind silently creates so many thoughts. When faced with choices and problems that confuse or seem to lack solution, go within, away from the physical senses, and pay attention to the quality of your thoughts.

In meditation we direct positive thoughts to our mind. We get to know our-selves completely, both who we are inside and how we react to what is outside.

Focus attention behind your eyes and enter the solitude of the soul. Visualize the self as spiritual light radiating light. Pay attention and respectfully listen to the inner voice of the conscience. It connects us to things that are right and just, not the values seen otherwise in society.

Connect and be showered with God’s powerful loving light, only a thought away. This pure love and power strengthens our conscience and willpower to do good. It is the spiritual force that unlocks our potential. The old nature stops taking over and ultimately disappears. We see how unique and special we are and feel a deep refreshment and joy.

Nothing external shakes our thoughts and ability to choose and make right decisions. Our attention moves away from competition to contribution. Life begins to feel like an ongoing celebration. Our positive spiritual attitude, now unlocked, helps us easily support and uplift others and give blessings.

Success means to be mentally fit and reach such a constant level of positive thoughts that pure actions happen naturally! What a wonderful stage to reach!

Resource: Peace Village Bookshop at www.peacevillageretreat.org/all-books.html.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com or at chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)