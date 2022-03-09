Story returns to CommonGround for Celtic Concert on March 20

In 2019, the local group Story played a St. Patrick’s Day concert to a full house at CommonGround Christian Community Center, located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego. The plan had been to make the concert an annual event – then COVID intervened. Three years later, Story will once again be offering a musical experience of the songs and tales of the Celts on March 20 at CommonGround.

Story has been a part of the Owego music scene for several years, playing at local venues that include the Black Cat, the Farmhouse Brewery, and Farm to Fork events. The group’s members, Gordie Gottlieb, Brian Schendel and Robert Henrich, are all seasoned musicians with extensive musical portfolios. Their use of instruments such as the Irish bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, octave mandolin, bohran and tin whistle will add a distinctive Gaelic flare to the offerings. For those so inclined, there will be plenty of opportunity to join in the singing.

In keeping with the tradition started in 2019, baked goods with a Celtic flavor will be offered for a nominal donation. To stay on the safe side, all goodies will be “to go” only.

To avoid crowding, Story will do two shows on March 20, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 4 p.m. Attendance will be limited to around two dozen people or so, depending upon the number of family groups who sign up in advance.

“That way, seating can be arranged to keep family groups together, while still offering comfortable spacing for everyone,” explained Robert Henrich, member of Story and CommonGround pastoral coordinator. To keep attendance within limits, Henrich is asking that reservations be made ahead of time.

“All reservation holders will be guaranteed seating,” he noted, adding that everyone else will be welcome on a space-available basis.

To make reservations, call or text to (607) 972-7054, email to commonsowego@gmail.com, or Facebook message either Henrich or CommonGround Christian Community Center.

There is no charge for the show, although donations will be accepted. This year, all proceeds will go to Ukrainian relief efforts.