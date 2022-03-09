Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 21, 2022 through Feb. 27, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, six traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

A Male, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the male being a danger to himself and others. He was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

Hope Y Clark, age 37 of Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor). Clark was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nickolaus G Hartman, age 36 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Blood Alcohol Level above 0.10% (Felony), Previous DWI Conviction within 10 years (Felony), Drinking Alcohol in Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a traffic stop. Hartman was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Kyle L Whitmarsh, age 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by Tioga County Court’s Judge Keene for Violation of a three year Conditional Discharge on the charge of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (D – Felony). Whitmarsh was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Billy J Morrison, age 26 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Facilitate Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate License Plate Lamps (Violation) following a traffic stop. Morrison was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.



Tonia L Whitmarsh, age 47 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by the Town of Owego Court for Burglary Second Degree (C-Felony). Whitmarsh was turned over to New York State Police for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.