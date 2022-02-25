Visions introduces Culture and Inclusion Officer LaToya Pryce

Visions Federal Credit Union recently announced the hire of LaToya Pryce as Culture and Inclusion Officer. Pryce has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Regional Sales and Development for a community bank located in New Jersey, where she trained and developed staff across 19 branches in her region.

As the Culture and Inclusion Officer, Pryce will be responsible for evolving employee engagement practices within Visions and enhancing the organization’s internal and external focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

“Visions takes pride in recognizing and celebrating the different characteristics, perspectives and values of our members and our employees,” said Jenna Rosenberg, Visions VP Chief Governance and Strategy Officer. “People are and will always be the fabric of the credit union. As we continue to grow, a strategic priority is continuously ensuring that diversity, equity, and inclusion are a foundational part of our culture and how we do business.”

Residing in New Jersey, Pryce also advocates for autism awareness, support, and research and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Leadership at Carolina University. She received an MBA from Centenary University and bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Berkeley College.