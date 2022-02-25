OA CSD Universal Pre-K registration is now open

Registrations for the 2022-2023 school year are now being accepted for the Universal Pre Kindergarten (UPK) program for families who reside in the district. A registration form and health certificate can be obtained at the OA website, www.oacsd.org, and under the Pupil Personnel department link; at the Apalachin Elementary School, located at 405 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin; or at the Owego Elementary School, located at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

To be eligible for the program, children must live in the district and turn four on or before Dec. 1, 2022. A child may not ride the bus until their fourth birthday.

UPK sessions include a full-day program at Apalachin Elementary and a full-day program at Owego Elementary.

Children will attend the UPK program at the elementary building where they will be attending kindergarten. Once a child reaches age four, the district may be able to provide transportation, both ways for full-day sessions.

The grant that funds this program stipulates that a child must attend the school that serves their residence. If you are interested in your child being considered for this program, complete the registration form and required documentation and return it to the building your child will attend.

In addition to the registration form, the district requires the following; a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization record (polio, measles, diphtheria, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B), two forms of proof of residency, and a health certificate signed by your child’s physician.

You may also complete a UPK registration form at Apalachin Elementary School and Owego Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

Due to limited openings, it may be necessary to randomly select which students will be able to attend the program. Registrations will be accepted in the buildings until 9 a.m. on April 4, 2022, at which time a random selection will be held at the district office if needed.

If your location or session fills up, you will have the opportunity to choose from other available sessions, if applicable. After all slots are filled, those not selected will be put on a waiting list by the date of receipt of a completed registration.

If you have any questions regarding UPK, contact Heath Georgia, executive director of administration, at (607) 687-7307 ext. 7011.