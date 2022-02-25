Josh Fahey Named to President’s List at State University of New York at Oswego

Josh Fahey, graduate of Owego Free Academy, was recently placed on the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at SUNY Oswego where he is studying Political Science.

Josh is the son of Shawn Fahey and Suzette Fahey.

