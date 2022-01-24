Interested in learning a new skill or changing your career path; Vocational Training might be for you!

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a welder or an electrician? Are you looking for a change in career? Would you like to do vocational training but don’t know where to start?

Vocational Training opportunities begin soon at Broome-Tioga BOCES in Johnson City. Classes start in February and run through June for the Spring Semester.

Tioga County Rural Ministry may be able to help you fulfill your dreams. Give Alycia a call at (607) 687-3021 for more information.