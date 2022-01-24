Brandi Wilson named Employee of the 4th Quarter

The Department of Social Services recently announced Brandi Wilson as the Employee of the 4th Quarter. According to a release from DSS, this award is given in recognition of Brandi Wilson’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Brandi’s main responsibility as the Community Services Worker in the Foster Care Unit is supervising visits between parents and their children.

DSS continued, in a prepared release, “One does not realize the amount of work it takes to coordinate these visits until they are forced to arrange them. In the last quarter the unit has been down a Community Services Worker, leaving the majority of these visits on Brandi to arrange and supervise. Brandi has handled the increase in work seamlessly and without complaint.”

They added, “Brandi is on the go from the minute she gets to the office, traveling hundreds of miles each week, lugging car seats around, observing interactions between parents and their children, intervening and coaching parents through issues and lending an ear when others need to vent. Brandi is often the middleman between parents, foster parents and caseworkers. She is excellent at communicating issues as they arise in order to address concerns immediately.”

When the rare occasion arises that Brandi has free time in the office, she is always willing to take on other jobs. For example, she assisted in cleaning out and reorganizing and took several trips to the Open-Door Mission to donate items. She ensures that the visitation room has safe, age-appropriate toys and remains clean. She ensures car seats are in good working order and not expired. She’s taken on extra transports of clients, assisted families with paperwork, dropped off items to those in need, and does all of this with a smile and positive attitude, according to DSS.

They also highlighted Brandi’s work in the Foster Care Unit.

“She is reliable, helpful, and thoughtful,” they wrote, adding, “Her paperwork is timely and thorough. Her dedication and commitment to the children in foster care and their families is obvious in the work that she does and is so very appreciated. Everydday Brandi juggles her job, family and going back to school. Brandi should be proud of what she does and confident that she is making a positive impact in the lives of those she is involved with.”