What’s Happening for the week of January 23, 2022

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JANUARY

Borax Crystal Snowflakes Take and Make Kits for the month of January, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kits.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

JANUARY 23

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 25

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.

JANUARY 26

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be “Digging for Dinosaurs.” Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

Storytime, 10:15, Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Owego Lions Club Fundraiser, Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza, State Route 17C (in parking lot across from Valu Home Center).

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

A Free Fellowship Hamburger and Macaroni and Cheese Meal for anyone in the Sayre Community, 4 to 6 p.m., The Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. Members and friends of Sayre Rotary, who will also be assisting with handing out the meals, are providing the dessert. This will be a take-out only meal, so people are asked to stay in their cars and the meal will be brought out.

Ms. Jess will with livestream stories and songs, 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read stories about polar bears.

JANUARY 28

VFW Friday Dinner – Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Book Club – The Midnight Library By Matt Haig, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JANUARY 29

Karaoke with Tommy D., 5 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Violin Recital, 1 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Young artists aged five to 14 will show off their skills for the audience. Presented by the Suzuki violin studio of Iryna Juravich.

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

JANUARY 30

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 2

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Castle Fun. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 3

Brothers for the Cross, 8:30 a.m., Blue Dolphin Diner, Route 434, Apalachin. Guest Speaker: Pastor Jay from Owego Nazarene Church.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

FEBRUARY 5

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 6

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 9

Spencer Play Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Red Day. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY10

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

Valentine’s Day Steak Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Family Post 907, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. Pre-sale tickets are available; call 659-7395 between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The deadline for pre-order is Feb. 7.

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Take-out Ham dinner, $10, Nichols First Presbyterian Church. Preorder by calling (607) 699-3302.

FEBRUARY 15

The Second Tioga County Legislature Regular Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

FEBRUARY 19

Lounsberry Food Pantry, noon to 3 p.m. in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For more information, call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and leave a message.

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

FEBRUARY 24

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

Tioga County Legislative Meeting (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 26

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 27

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 3

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 5

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 6

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 13

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

MARCH 17

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 19

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 20

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

MARCH 26

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

MARCH 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 31

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 2

MARCH 27

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 3

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 6

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 9

The Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

APRIL 10

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

APRIL 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 13

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

APRIL 14

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

APRIL 20

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

APRIL 21

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 27

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MAY 5

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 17

SVE Board of Education Annual Budget Vote, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MAY 18

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JUNE 9

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

JUNE 15

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

JULY 5

SVE Board of Education Re-organization Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.