Live Theater returns to the Tioga Central Stage!

After a two-year hiatus, Tioga Central High School Drama Club will perform before a live audience once again on Jan. 28 and 29. This year’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” (the 2013 Broadway version) is sure to entertain and inspire.

“We are thrilled to bring live theater back to the stage this year,” said Alex MacDonald, the show’s director, adding, “Our last show was in January of 2020, just before everything shut down. We are really excited to share our work with an in-person audience.”

The Broadway version of Cinderella has a fresh take on the well-known characters of the play, and Tioga’s students are taking on the challenge with great success. Over half of the cast and crew have never performed a musical before, as their Junior High shows were canceled.

MacDonald commented, “In many ways we started this production with a clean slate. It’s this perfect mix of wide-eyed enthusiasm and a sense of adventure as the students learn the craft of rehearsing a musical; from acting, singing and choreography, to singing with a live pit orchestra all for the first time.”

The orchestra has been reduced in size from the original instruments to a pianist, two wind players and a string player (all Tioga Faculty) to accommodate the spacing of the auditorium.

“Space has always been a concern, and this year it’s an even bigger consideration,” MacDonald added.

It is no surprise that the pandemic is on the mind of the production staff.

“We have had to plan carefully, so that we can rehearse and perform while keeping in line with state and local guidelines,” stated MacDonald, adding, “I am confident we have a production that will be both high-quality and safe for the audience and, most importantly, our students.”

MacDonald concluded, “The show has two musical numbers back to back. First, ‘Impossible,’ followed by ‘It’s Possible.’ That’s how we approached every obstacle; first it’s impossible, then we do what we can to make it possible. COVID stopped us once, but it won’t stop us again.”

Cinderella will run Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door and are available at a cost of $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and children under five are free.

Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. Visit www.concordtheatricals.com to learn more.